Best Online Gambling Sites in Malaysia for Real Money 2023
Online gambling in Malaysia is becoming increasing popular. Online gambling Malaysia sites are becoming more common, and the number of people in the country gambling online is an increasing one.
Despite Malaysia being a predominantly muslim country (playing games of chance is against Islamic law) Malaysia online gambling law is such that non-muslims are free to gamble at casinos and sports books online. It is, though, illegal to operate an online casino in the country. Many online casinos outside of Malaysia freely accept Malaysian players, though.
This guide will hopefully show you how you can get the most out of your online gambling in Malaysia
Unlimited Daily Cash Rebate On All Games
Visit Site
Weekly Rescue Bonus Up To MYR 6,888
Visit Site
100% Sport Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 500
Visit Site
200% Conor McGregor Welcome Bonus
Visit Site
8% Weekly Cashback Up To MYR 8,888
Visit Site
250% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 600
Visit Site
100% Welcome Casino Bonus Up To 588 MYR
Visit Site
MYR 888 Free Bonus | 160% Welcome Bonus
Visit Site
150% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 600 + MYR10
Visit Site
288% Welcome Bonus Challenge Up To MYR 2,880
Visit Site
150 % up to 1500 MYR
Visit Site
138 % up to 299 MYR
Visit Site
300% welcome bonus up to 1500 MYR
Visit Site
100% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 250
Visit Site
200% Bonus up to €10,000 + 50 Free Spins
Visit Site
100% Welcome Sportsbook Bonus Up To MYR 300
Visit Site
150% Bonus Offer Up To MYR388 On Slots
Visit Site
100% Deposit Bonus Up To €120
Visit Site
Best Malaysian online gambling sites by category
Best Overall Website 12Play Best for Online Poker Plae8 Best for eWallet Payments me88 Best Casino with Racebook WE88 Strongest Security uwin33 Best Betting App Bk8 Top for Casino Slots 12Play Range of Payment Methods UEA8 Best Live Dealer Casino Maxim88 Top Sports Gambling Site 96M
Best Malaysia Online Gambling Websites 2023 Reviewed
If you are keen to learn about the best online gambling Malaysia sites that accept players from the country, then you are one hundred percent in the right place. We have already outlined what we consider to be the ten best gambling online sites available to people in Malaysia right now, but now we are going to dive a little deeper, and take a closer look at the six gambling sites that we consider to be the very pick of the bunch.
Hopefully, via our detail reviews you’ll find the perfect gambling online site in Malaysia for you, or you might want to go all-in and secure a membership (and a bonus) at all six.
1. 12Play Casino – Top-Notch Online Casino with Free $12 For New Members
12play is a Malaysian online casino that offers an enticing opportunity to enjoy a world-class gaming experience at the tip of your fingers. This platform provides gamers with an extensive collection of online casino games and generous promo packages that can compete or even better offers of some of the industry’s leading online casino platforms.
Once you sign in with 12Play you become eligible to receive their exclusive offer. This is known as the Welcome Combo Pack, of which players can get free $12 on their initial deposit. In addition, players can receive up to 88% in daily deposit bonuses.
Regarding online gaming, this may be considered the optimal response in terms of the entire playing experience. The casino provides players with the categories of Live Casino, Sports Betting, Slots, and Lottery from which they may select the most fun ways to spend their time online.
What we like:
- Rapid client service
- Numerous types of games
- Quick and Easy Registration
- Accepts Cryptocurrencies
What we don’t:
- Unattractive compensation
- High wagering prerequisite
- Few payment options
2. BK8 – Best Overall Online Gambling Site in Malaysia with RM 300 Welcome Bonus
BK8 is perhaps the first site on our top five list that seems to cater specifically for Asian-based gambling fans. As well as having a complete section that’s designed purely for players who are based in Malaysia, the BK8 site has sections too for Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia. There is a general site for Asia too plus a section for international players.
The casino side of BK8 is pretty stupendous too, with major providers such as Pragmatic Play and Microgaming standing shoulder to shoulder with lesser lights internationally (but well known in Asia) like Spadegaming and Nextspin. The live casino options here are absolutely stellar, completing what at BK8 is a staggering line up. When signing up you can also claim the RM300 welcome bonus.
What we like:
- Outstanding number of live casino options
- Sports book is absolutely brilliant
- Software from many of the biggest names in the business
- The official betting partner of La Liga
- The complete solution for VIP players
What we don’t:
- Only has live casino online gambling games, no software-based ones
3. WE88 – Trusted Online Gambling Site With 100% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 500
One of the first companies in Malaysia’s online casino gambling market was WE88. The casino opened in 2010 and currently has over 350,000 players who have registered. WE88 operates under a license granted by the government of Curacao, just like other reputable Malaysian online casinos. Here, players have access to a wide variety of games and receive the best possible customer care.
With over 200 slot machines, table games, fish games, and a 4D lottery, players at WE88 will nearly always find at least a few games they enjoy. Many of the games that are offered are produced by Pragmatic Play, Playtech, and Red Tiger. Discreet treasures from lesser-known studios like Mancala and CQ9 are also available.
The WE88 live dealer studio enables you to socialize with other players if that is something you’re interested in. In addition to engaging in live chat with the live dealers and other players, players can play thrilling games from Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, Dream Gaming, and numerous other companies.
The Malaysian player is the primary target audience for WE88’s banking section. Players can deposit using a variety of cryptocurrencies as well as local Malaysian banks like CIMB Bank and Maybank as well as QRPay, EeziePay, TruePay, Touch ‘n GO, and EeziePay. Even an ATM cash deposit is possible. Payments can be made using the same procedures as payouts.
Your total gaming experience is strongly impacted by customer service, which is crucial. A live chat window that asks if you need any help appears as soon as you land on the WE88 homepage. Response times are swift, and you’ll typically find the 24/7 support staff to be competent and approachable. Like WinClub88, WE88 features a FAQ area, although it mostly addresses questions about payouts and deposits. Players may also contact customer care via email.
WE88 offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to MYR 500, just like our number-one casino, WinClub88. Both players of slots and live dealer casino games can access this. You can sign up for this bonus with just MYR 30, and you must wager 12 times before you can cash out in real money. After you’ve used up this welcome bonus, WE88 has a ton of continuing promotions, one of which is a 20% reload bonus. WE88, like many renowned casinos in Malaysia, has a VIP program where devoted patrons can take advantage of numerous benefits, including a 50% reload bonus.
What we like:
- Extremely quick withdrawal pace, 10 minutes or less
- 24/7 live chat assistance
- Generous VIP program
What we don’t:
- No license information disclosed
- Owner is not known
4. Me88 – Malaysia’s Trustworthy Online Gambling Site Offering a 200% Casino Welcome Bonus Up to MYR 1,000
K9win is a multi-gambling-discipline site that currently only accepts players from six countries. Thankfully, Malaysia is one of them, along with Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia and Vietnam. If you play at this online casino and sports betting site make sure you are playing at the correct site for your country, and each nation has a separate one. To be sure, use the link that we have provided below.
This online casino site has a rather unique brand ambassador – Nemanja Vidic, the former Manchester United rock-solid defender. Despite this, the focus on K9Win remains on the casino side, with images of famous casinos including the Marina Bay Sands Singapore casinos, dominating the site’s landing page.
The site has plenty of options and some impressive names providing the software here, including Playtech casino games and Pragmatic Play. The live casino has the main focus, with seven different studios available. You might want to check out the site’s lottery and fishing options too.
What we like:
- Seven different live casinos available
- One percent daily rebate on all your losses
- Very good sports book, horse racing too
- Play lotteries
- Plenty of the leading slots providers here
What we don’t:
- No progressive jackpot slots
5. Maxim88 – Malaysia’s Legit Online Casino with 200% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 500
Thanks to its top-notch customer-focused services, Maxim88 is one of Malaysia’s best known online casinos. It has been one of the most dependable online casinos for the past five years. Their broad range of games and dedicated customer service have always been their key advantages.
Additionally, this online casino holds licenses from some of the world’s most reputable gambling regulators, including PAGCOR, iTech Labs, BMM, and many others. Gamblers can easily explore the website and play games because of its intuitive user interface. You can easily access all of the major game categories because they are all pinned to the main menu.
What we like:
- Above average withdrawal limit
- Live dealer games are available
- Live chat support is available 24/7
- Play lotteries
- Mobile casino application for iOS and Android
What we don’t:
- Only one currency is accepted
Top Gambling GuidesBest Online Gambling SitesLooking to get the most out of your gambling experience online? Find out the Best Betting Sites, the legalities, bonus codes, and more.Online Gambling GuideBest Online Casino SitesDiscover the best Online Casino Sites in Malaysia. Covering everything from, how you can get the most out of your responsible gambling, bonus codes, and more.Online Casino GuideBest Sports Betting SitesFind out everything you need to know about Sports Betting in Malaysia. Our guide covers the best betting sites, great free bet offers, and much more.Sports Betting GuideBest Mobile Casino SitesProviding you with the best Mobile Casino Sites Online right now for Malaysian Players. Our guide reviews and rates top casinos, and provides top bonus codes.Mobile Casino GuideBest Live Casino SitesOn the look-out for the best Live Casino Site? Learn what casino games you can play live, how they work, and which are the best live casino sites in Malaysia.Live Casino Guide
How the Best Malaysian Gambling Sites Compare
All the best Malaysia online gambling websites have plenty of options, and lots and lots of games. But not every site has every popular gambling game. Just in case you head to online casinos that accept Malaysian players to indulge in a particular wagering pastime, below is a handy table that outlines which sites have which particular game or feature.
Site Casino Live Casino Slots Sportsbook Poker Bingo Lotto App 12Play BK8 WE88 Me88 Maxim88 Plae8 UEA8 Uwin33 GemBet 96M AW8
Best Online Casino Sites in Malaysia
The number one online gambling Malaysia pastime is casino play. Even through there is a very slim number indeed of real world casinos in the country (because Malaysia is predominately a muslim country, and games of chance are forbidden under Islamic law), casino game play is very popular and in particular online roulette and live blackjack. Unlike other jurisdictions, though, live casino games are more popular than software-based casino games. Below though are three sites where you will find a good mix of live casino games, RNG-based casino games, online slots and fishing games.TOP RATED BITCOIN ONLINE CASINOS IN MALAYSIA
Unlimited Daily Cash Rebate on All Games Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 500 Visit Site 200% Casino Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 1,000 Visit Site 225% up to MYR 450 Michael owen welcome bonus Visit Site 250% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 600 Visit Site 100% Welcome Casino Bonus Up To 588 MYR Visit Site MYR 888 Free Bonus | 160% Welcome Bonus Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 600 + MYR10 Visit Site 100% Baccarat 1st Bet Risk-Free Bonus Up To MYR 200 Visit Site 150 % up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 138 % up to 299 MYR Visit Site 300% welcome bonus up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 50% Welcome Live Casino Bonus Up To MYR 188 Visit Site 200% Bonus up to €10,000 + 50 Free Spins Visit Site 100% Welcome Sportsbook Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 150% Bonus Offer Up To MYR388 On Slots Visit Site 100% Deposit Bonus Up To €120 Visit Site 1st Deposit Matched 100% Up To 1BTC Visit Site 1st Deposit Matched 100% Up To 1.5BTC Visit Site Lucky Spin Up To 1BTC Visit Site 100% Bonus Up To 1,000,000 ΜBTC + 20 Free Spins Visit Site 1st Deposit Matched 100% Up To 1BTC + 180 Free Spins Visit Site Up To 25% Cashback Visit Site 1st Deposit Matched 100% Up To 5BTC Visit Site 1st Deposit Matched 110% Up To 1.5BTC Visit Site 1st Deposit Matched 110% Up To 1BTC + 300 Free Spins Visit Site
Best Online Live Casino Sites in Malaysia
As we have just mentioned, the popularity of live casino sites in Malaysia far outstrips the popularity of casino games that are played using software only. Malaysian players seem to prefer playing games with live dealers and there are a large number online live casino providers available to people in Malaysia – Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, Asia Gaming, Evolution and Playtech to name but five. A lot of online casino sites in Malaysia have plenty of live casino games from multiple providers, and below you will find what we think of as five of the best.Top 10 Live Casinos in Malaysia
Unlimited Daily Cash Rebate on All Games Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 500 Visit Site 200% Casino Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 1,000 Visit Site 225% up to MYR 450 Michael owen welcome bonus Visit Site 250% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 600 Visit Site 100% Welcome Casino Bonus Up To 588 MYR Visit Site MYR 888 Free Bonus | 160% Welcome Bonus Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 600 + MYR10 Visit Site 100% Baccarat 1st Bet Risk-Free Bonus Up To MYR 200 Visit Site 150 % up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 138 % up to 299 MYR Visit Site 300% welcome bonus up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 50% Welcome Live Casino Bonus Up To MYR 188 Visit Site 200% Bonus up to €10,000 + 50 Free Spins Visit Site 100% Welcome Sportsbook Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 150% Bonus Offer Up To MYR388 On Slots Visit Site 100% Deposit Bonus Up To €120 Visit Site
Best Online Casino Slots Sites in Malaysia
Slots or pokies (short for poker machines) are popular the world over … except in Malaysia (and quite a few other Asian countries). Because Malaysia has very very few casinos, slot machines have never really taken hold there, and a slot machine anywhere in the country is indeed a rare sight.
Online slots though are becoming popular, and all the sites listed here will have dozens (and in some cases, hundreds) of the most popular slots available from leading providers such as Microgaming, Playtech and Pragmatic Play. The three sites below are where, genuinely, you will find lots of slots.BEST ONLINE CASINOS FOR PLAYING SLOTS
Unlimited Daily Cash Rebate on All Games Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 500 Visit Site 200% Casino Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 1,000 Visit Site 225% up to MYR 450 Michael owen welcome bonus Visit Site 250% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 600 Visit Site 100% Welcome Casino Bonus Up To 588 MYR Visit Site MYR 888 Free Bonus | 160% Welcome Bonus Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 600 + MYR10 Visit Site 100% Baccarat 1st Bet Risk-Free Bonus Up To MYR 200 Visit Site 150 % up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 138 % up to 299 MYR Visit Site 300% welcome bonus up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 50% Welcome Live Casino Bonus Up To MYR 188 Visit Site 200% Bonus up to €10,000 + 50 Free Spins Visit Site 100% Welcome Sportsbook Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 150% Bonus Offer Up To MYR388 On Slots Visit Site 100% Deposit Bonus Up To €120 Visit Site
Explore our Slot ReviewsBest Online SlotsDiscover the best slots in Malaysia with our guide, showcasing the slots that have the best RTPs, leading variations, lucrative bonus offers, free spins & more.Online SlotsGreat Blue Slot ReviewJoin us as we review the Great Blue slot game in detail. Deep diving into the slot features, the graphics, RTP, bonus features, free spins, & much more.Great Blue SlotIceland Slot ReviewDiscover why Iceland is a leading slot in Malaysia, whilst obtaining the latest information on features, top tips, RTP and bonus codes available.Iceland SlotBoy King’s Treasure Slot ReviewOur Boy King's Treasure Slot Review, delves into the game, its features, RTP, graphics, where you can play, free spins & more.Boy King’s SlotSea World Slot ReviewThis guide will look at everything you need to know about the Sea World slot game, from where to play, a full review of the game, RTP, free spins & more.Sea World SlotDolphin Reef Slot ReviewOur guide covers how to play Dolphin Reef slots, our favorite online casinos where the game can be found, expert-tips, bonus codes & more.Dolphin Reef SlotDragon Gold Slot ReviewDragon Gold is an Asian-themed slot, featuring fire breathing dragons, golden ingots and rare pearls. Discover where you can play, bonus features & more.Dragon Gold SlotGolden Tour Slot ReviewThis review will tell you everything you need to know about this golf-themed slot, Golden Tour. We’ll investigate its rules, stats, graphics and much more.Golden Tour SlotGolden Tree Slot ReviewDiscover the many reasons to why Golden Tree Slot is so popular in Malaysia. Our review covers top tips for playing, RTP, where to play, how to play & more.Golden Tree SlotPanda’s Fortune Slot ReviewFind out how Panda's Fortune Slot works, with our full review. Covering the RTP, free spin features, bonuses, similar slots and much more.Panda’s Fortune SlotPanther Moon Slot ReviewOur expert Panther Moon slot review provides you with everything you need to know, from explaining bonus & free spin features, RTP & other key statistics.Panther Moon Slot
Best Online Roulette Sites in Malaysia
Finding slots at casinos might prove a bit of an issue if you are used to the standard casino non-Asian casino. This is simply not a focus in this area of the world, as far as the casinos go. You can find some, but the offering is in general quite sparse.
In our book, BK8 is our favorite casino for American Roulette, showcasing a large library for this specific type of live casino games, many of which are developed by some of the leading names in the gaming industry.
Best Online Baccarat Sites in Malaysia
Most casinos with Asian players are golden as far as Baccarat goes. They deliver Baccarat tables and variants in spades. There are usually 15-30 live casino tables to be found with even the oddest variations of Baccarat. So even if the European casinos blatantly disregard this easy-to-love game, the Asian casinos clearly take advantage of its local popularity and show off its full potential.
When it comes to top-of-the-line baccarat games for Malaysian players, Lucky Block is a no-brainer choice. Not only that it offers over 30+ Baccarat titles for its customers to play with, but the 15% cashback in the first 7 days comes very catchy for newbie players.
Best Online Blackjack Sites in Malaysia
This is not a hard-to-find game either, as long as you disregard the lack of table games without a physical dealer that is. If you peek into the plentitude of live casino studios, you will find a literal cornucopia of blackjack – and several variations of it to boot. If you are looking for the home of the best blackjack games in Malaysia, look no further, because 12Play has you covered. The casino platform provides its customers with a vaunted roster of blackjack games coming from the most prominent gaming content supplier in the Southeast Asian region.
Best Online Sports Betting Sites in Malaysia
There is no place on the planet where people are not into sports and Malaysia certainly is. Although the Malaysian football team barely ever wins a game, football is huge in the country with thousands of supporters of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona (basically, any top side that plays in red!) on the peninsula and Borneo. Other popular sports include badminton, rugby and hockey. Sports betting is not so huge in Malaysia as it is in other Asian countries, but there are a decent number of Malaysia sports betting sites available. Below are our top three choices for a little experience of Malaysian sports betting.BEST LEGAL BETTING SITES FOR MALAYSIAN BETTORS
Unlimited Daily Cash Rebate On All Games Visit Site Weekly Rescue Bonus Up To MYR 6,888 Visit Site 100% Sport Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 500 Visit Site 200% Conor McGregor Welcome Bonus Visit Site 8% Weekly Cashback Up To MYR 8,888 Visit Site 250% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 600 Visit Site 50% Welcome Sports Bonus Up To 588 MYR Visit Site MYR 888 Free Bonus | 160% Welcome Bonus Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 600 + MYR10 Visit Site 288% Welcome Bonus Challenge Up To MYR 2,880 Visit Site 150 % up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 138 % up to 299 MYR Visit Site 300% welcome bonus up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 100% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 250 Visit Site 200% Bonus up to €10,000 + 50 Free Spins Visit Site 100% Welcome Sportsbook Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 150% Bonus Offer Up To MYR388 On Slots Visit Site 100% Deposit Bonus Up To €120 Visit Site
Best Online Poker Sites in Malaysia
The legal status of poker in Malaysia is not really clearly defined. Is it a game of chance (and therefore illegal under Islamic law) or skill? There are very few poker-playing opportunities in Malaysia, but some online poker players from the country have made it big – Paul Phua, Richard Yong and Wai Leong Chan are three of the most famous names in Malaysian poker.
There are a few sites available to Malaysian players that have poker-playing opportunities, and if you desire going all-in on the river, then these sites are the only places where you’re likely to be able to do that!THE BEST ONLINE POKER ROOMS FOR REAL MONEY IN MALAYSIA
100% Up To RM 2,200 Visit Site 150% Up To RM 6,400 Visit Site 200% up to $1,000 Visit Site 100% Poker Welcome Offer Up To $1,000 Visit Site
Explore Our Casino Game ReviewsBest Online Roulette CasinosOur dedicated Roulette guide covers, how to play, where to play, and which online casinos can give you the best roulette online bonuses and promotions.Online RouletteBest Blackjack Online CasinosDiscover our top ranked Blackjack 21 online sites, ranked and reviewed. As we discuss different Blackjack online variants, strategies and bonuses, and more.Online BlackjackBest Baccarat Online CasinosJoin us as we provide helpful Baccarat tips, explore the different rules and strategies, and review the best online casinos in Malaysia for Online Baccarat.Online BaccaratBest Mahjong Online CasinosLooking to play Mahjong online? Our guide provides the latest information, tips, how to play, the different types, and the best online casinos to play Mahjong.Mahjong OnlineBest Pai Gow Poker SitesLearn how the Pai Gow Poker works, get your hands on the top tips for turning a profit, discover the very best pai gow poker sites of all in Malaysia, and more.Online Pai GowBest Live Blackjack Malaysia CasinosFind out which Live Blackjack Casino is the best in Malaysia. Each casino is compared, rated and reviewed, all whilst providing insider information & bonuses.Live BlackjackBest Sic Bo Online CasinosLearn everything there is to know about playing Sic Bo online. We'll provide you with the top casinos offering this game, top tips, bonus codes, & more.Online Sic BoBest Video Poker Online CasinosGet the most out of your Video Poker Online experience with our expert-written guide. Discover how to play video poker free, the best sites, bonus codes & more.Online Video Poker
Guide to Mobile Online Gambling Apps
Around 30 million people own a smartphone in Malaysia according to the latest figures, which is pretty impressive in a country with a population of just under 33 million is incredibly impressive. Online gambling websites in Malaysia are now fully accessible on smartphones, with a few sites supplying dedicated online gambling apps. Even if a preferred site does not supply a dedicated casino app, players can still use the software on their phones using any suitable browser.
Below are our picks for the top five online gambling apps for mobile gambling in Malaysia.TOP ONLINE CASINOS FOR MALAYSIA
Unlimited Daily Cash Rebate on All Games Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 100% Casino Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 500 Visit Site 200% Casino Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 1,000 Visit Site 225% up to MYR 450 Michael owen welcome bonus Visit Site 250% Welcome Bonus Up To MYR 600 Visit Site 100% Welcome Casino Bonus Up To 588 MYR Visit Site MYR 888 Free Bonus | 160% Welcome Bonus Visit Site 150% Welcome Bonus up to MYR 600 + MYR10 Visit Site 100% Baccarat 1st Bet Risk-Free Bonus Up To MYR 200 Visit Site 150 % up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 138 % up to 299 MYR Visit Site 300% welcome bonus up to 1500 MYR Visit Site 50% Welcome Live Casino Bonus Up To MYR 188 Visit Site 200% Bonus up to €10,000 + 50 Free Spins Visit Site 150% Bonus Offer Up To MYR388 On Slots Visit Site 100% Welcome Sportsbook Bonus Up To MYR 300 Visit Site 100% Deposit Bonus Up To €120 Visit Site
How to Register at an Online Gambling Site in Malaysia
Online gambling sites in Malaysia actively seek your custom, so usually they make it as easy as possible to complete your registration at a site. It is not difficult at all to complete your registration, but just in case you are a little unsure about the process, here is a simple walk through that outlines how to register at an online gambling site in Malaysia without any problem.
We are going to head to the BK8 gambling site in order to illustrate what you need to do.
As you can see, BK8 serves a number of countries in Asia, so choose the site for ‘Malaysia’, naturally. The front page of the Malaysian version of BK8 looks very much like the landing page, but they are different. The button you are looking for is in the top right-hand corner of the screen, and is marked ‘Register’.
The next step of the process is simple too – just chose a username and password and enter them into the indicated boxes. You will need to enter your password twice. Make sure your chosen password is one that you can remember easily and cannot be guessed by someone wanting to break into your account.
The next step is just as easy – just a few more details to fill in. When you have completed all you need to complete, click ‘Register’.
That’s it! You are now a registered member of BK8 and you can start placing your sports betting or using the casino, slots, poker or any of the sites offered by BK8.
The process will be slightly different at other sites, but by reviewing our registration guide you should now have a very good idea of how to complete your registration at any of the top sites on our list.
Payment Methods at Online Gambling Sites in Malaysia
Getting online gambling real money into and out of your online gambling account in Malaysia can seem a little tricky. Cash is still king in the country and the majority of purchases in the real world are made by handing money over the counter. Online though it’s a little harder to hand over cash!
The majority of online transactions made in Malaysia are done via direct banking methods. You can make a direct bank transfer at an online gambling site in Malaysia if your bank supports such a method. Even if your bank does not, there are a number of third party providers that will process your payments online. The most popular of these are Quick Pay, VADERPAY, EEZIEPAY and HELP2PAY.
Online casinos around the rest of the world allow online gambling real money eWallet casino payments via PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz and others but such payment systems are not popular in Malaysia. Additionally, online payments via Visa and MasterCard debit and credit cards are not popular either.
The main alternative to bank transfers from online casino sites in Malaysia is cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin casinos in particular. Cryptocurrencies are not recognised as currencies in the country but you can still use them. You convert your ringgits to Bitcoins (for example), use them at the casino or sports book, withdraw any winnings as Bitcoins and then convert them back to ringgits so you can use them elsewhere.
Here are details of the online gambling real money payment methods available at the online gambling sites in Malaysia that we recommend the most.
Site Bank Transfer Quick Pay VADERPAY EEZIEPAY HELP2PAY Crypto Cards eWallets 12Play BK8 We88 ME88 Maxim88 Plae8 UEA8 Uwin33 GemBet 96M
Best Bitcoin Online Gambling Sites in Malaysia
Despite not being as stable as traditional currencies, Bitcoin has entered the market and is slowly gaining popularity. It is not yet available on all online casinos, but it is getting quite normal to see both Bitcoin and Tether as payment methods for online gambling sites in Malaysia.
Top Crypto Gambling GuidesBest Bitcoin Casino SitesA comprehensive look at the best Malaysian Bitcoin casinos, including rankings, reviews, and the top crypto bonuses on offer.Bitcoin Casino GuideBest Bitcoin Gambling SitesFind out everything you need to know about the best Bitcoin gambling sites in Malaysia, featuring reviews of the best sites and info on the best BTC bonuses.Bitcoin Gambling GuideBest Crypto Casino SitesOur team of gambling pros ranks and rates the best crypto casinos in Malaysia + find out how to register an account and claim a huge BTC welcome bonus.Crypto Casino GuideBest Bitcoin SlotsTake a look at the best BTC slots available in Malaysia. Discover the most lucrative jackpots, slots with the highest RTP, and more in our useful guide.Bitcoin Slots GuideBest Ethereum Casino SitesDiscover everything you need to know about the best Ethereum casinos in Malaysia, including reviews of the top sites and our pick of the best ETH bonuses.Ethereum Casino GuideBest Bitcoin Betting SitesOur team of sports betting experts ranks and reviews the top BTC betting sites in Malaysia. Find out how to sign up and claim a huge BTC welcome bonus.Bitcoin Betting GuideBest Bitcoin Live Casino SitesOur team of gambling pros reviews the best Bitcoin live casinos in Malaysia. Discover the top spots to play roulette, slots, and blackjack with live croupiers.Bitcoin Live Casino Guide
Is Online Gambling Legal in Malaysia?
Technically, online gambling is illegal for the majority of the population, as all forms of gambling (and games are chance) are forbidden according to the Islamic religion, and the majority of the population is muslim.
However, there is nothing to stop non-muslims and non-Malaysians visiting the country from gambling. Despite this, gambling does not have as much of a presence in Malaysia as it does in other jurisdictions. Casinos are only usually found in tourist hotspots, and even slot machines are a rarity. You will also find zero betting shops in the country.
Because Malaysia is a majority muslim country, Malaysia online gambling lawit states it is illegal for anyone or any company to offer gambling services. However (again), these laws only apply to companies that are based (or could be based) in Malaysia itself. There is absolutely no law that says a company that is based outside of Malaysia cannot offer gambling services to residents of the country. Hundreds of thousands of Malaysian people use online casinos and online sports books and – as long as they are not muslim – they are perfectly free to be able to do so.
The Bottom Line for Best Online Gambling Sites in Malaysia
Malaysia is a country when only a small percentage of the population gamble, but all that do so are free to enjoy a whole range of services providers from offshore companies, from sports betting to slots, and from bingo to baccarat.
Online casino players and sports books users can also use their smartphones to gamble with ease, and to fund their gambling activities using bank transfers, credit and debit cards and even cryptocurrencies.
It’s an amazing time if you enjoy playing at trusted online casino Malaysia websites, or get a thrill from placing sports bets on the UEFA Champions League or the English Premier League or any other sport. We hope our exclusive guide to online gambling in Malaysia has helped you understand a little bit more about the best sites to use, and the pleasing betting bonuses that are available to you.
Online Gambling in Malaysia FAQs
What are the most popular payment methods available to people in Malaysia online?
The usual ‘payment method of choice’ for people in Malaysia when they want to gamble online is a direct bank transfer. This can be done via a bank itself, or a third-party provider such as Help2Bay. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin are another popular way to pay, but credit/debit cards and eWallets are less popular.
Are ringgits an accepted currency at online gambling sites in Malaysia?
Typically, any online casino or sports book that accepts Malaysian players will also allow those players to run their accounts using ringgits. These gambling sites are also likely to be concentrating on Asian markets. International sites such as Bet365 are less likely to allow ringgits as a currency. Malaysian players usually run their accounts in US dollars if ringgits are not available.
Is online gambling legal in Malaysia and if not, will it ever be?
For muslims, never. The last act regarding gambling in Malaysia came into force in 1953 so it was created decades before the internet existed. There are currently no plans in Malaysia to update this law, but if there was, it is unlikely that a Malaysia online gambling law would come in to make online gambling fully legal.
What is the most popular onling gambling market in Malaysia?
Casino titles such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat are the most popular casino games in Malaysia, with live casino titles being vastly more popular than RNG or software-based ones. Slots are much less popular in Malaysia than they are in other jurisdictions as slots machines are not typically found anywhere in the country. Bingo and poker games are even less popular but many people do play them.
Can anyone in Malaysia bet or gamble online?
There is nothing stopping anyone in Malaysia from betting using an offshore sports book, or gambling at an online casino. However, muslims are forbidden to gamble or play games of chance, as this is considered sinful. Therefore, if a muslim gambles online, then they will have to face the consequences.
- Best Online Betting Sites Malaysia
- Best eSports Betting Sites Malaysia
- Best Online Casino Sites Malaysia
- Best Real Money Casino Apps in Malaysia
- Live Casino Malaysia
- Ewallet Casino Malaysia
- Best Online Gambling Sites in Malaysia
- Best Online Poker Sites in Malaysia
- Best Bitcoin Casino Malaysia
- Best Online Slots Malaysia